Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.32

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TVFCF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79.

TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers broadcasting channels, such as TMC, LCI, TFX, TF1 SÃ©ries Films, TF1 PublicitÃ©, TF1 Films Production, TF1 Production, e-TF1, TV Breizh, UshuaÃ¯a TV, and Histoire TV, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, foreign series, news, entertainment, and movies.

