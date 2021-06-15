Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.80 million.

TLS stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 543,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 904.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.25. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In other news, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $10,005,534.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,535,124. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

