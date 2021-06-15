Telos (TLS) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) is one of 63 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Telos to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Telos alerts:

This table compares Telos and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $179.92 million $1.69 million 892.00 Telos Competitors $1.54 billion $58.08 million 63.13

Telos’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Telos. Telos is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos N/A N/A N/A Telos Competitors -25.85% -18.10% -2.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telos and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00 Telos Competitors 337 1867 2783 52 2.51

Telos presently has a consensus target price of $41.57, indicating a potential upside of 16.51%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telos beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.