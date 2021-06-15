Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 32.0% in May

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the May 13th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.41. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43). As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

