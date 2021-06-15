Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.17. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 123,719 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43). On average, analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

