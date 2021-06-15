Tendies Hits 24-Hour Volume of $51,685.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $773,383.14 and $51,685.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.00780120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00084421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.20 or 0.07848680 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,902,299 coins and its circulating supply is 7,502,299 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

