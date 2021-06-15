Teresa A. Borden Sells 150,000 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Switch stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. 1,699,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Switch by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.