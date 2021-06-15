Terra Virtua Kolect Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.65 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $35.37 million and $5.65 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00060504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00773042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00084030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00042604 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

