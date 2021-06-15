Terracoin (TRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,653.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $464,300.32 and $1,653.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,095.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $629.36 or 0.01569656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00423375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003968 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

