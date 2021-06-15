Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Up 42.6% in May

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the May 13th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TBNK opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $245.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $5,146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

