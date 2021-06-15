Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $12.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $605.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,005,574. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.70 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $583.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

