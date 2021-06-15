TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Up 48.2% in May

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the May 13th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ TESS opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $88.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 77,867 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

