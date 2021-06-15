Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.76% of Texas Roadhouse worth $184,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.04.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

