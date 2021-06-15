Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $189.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

