Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $391.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $391.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

