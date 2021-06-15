Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 9,925 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 27.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

ARCC stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

