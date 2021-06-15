TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 424,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFFP. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of TFFP opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,565,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 215,682 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 145,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

