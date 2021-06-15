The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$81.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$80.84, with a volume of 3,738,057 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.44.

The company has a market capitalization of C$98.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$79.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

