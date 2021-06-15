The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of The Boeing worth $2,028,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $246.16. 185,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,145,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.07. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.