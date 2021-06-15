The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $245.00 by Berenberg Bank

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $245.00 target price by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $245.14 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $397,386,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

