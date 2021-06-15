The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of BCO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.40. 746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.69. The Brink’s has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

