The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of The Carlyle Group worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after buying an additional 1,103,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,273.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 391,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

