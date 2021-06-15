The Cato (NYSE:CATO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.71. The Cato shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 90,277 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get The Cato alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.89 million, a PE ratio of 100.94 and a beta of 0.93.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.42 million during the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.44%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Cato by 1,133.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in The Cato in the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Cato by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,113,000 after buying an additional 84,187 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Cato in the first quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cato by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 66,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

The Cato Company Profile (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.