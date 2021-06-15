The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 761,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,424 shares during the quarter. The Cheesecake Factory makes up approximately 1.5% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.64% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $44,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after buying an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,704. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.