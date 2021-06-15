The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.20% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $175,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $55,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 373,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.