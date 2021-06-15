The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $239.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

