The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $22,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 910.8% during the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 222,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,095,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.