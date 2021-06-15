The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.22

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$76.22 and traded as high as C$82.18. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$82.05, with a volume of 157,668 shares.

DSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 98.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.22.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.60 million. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.5393895 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.