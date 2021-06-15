The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.10. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 4,875 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 191,958 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 128.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 157,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

