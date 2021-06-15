The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.10. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 4,875 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
