The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 32.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $13.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

