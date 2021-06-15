The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.39. 19,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,657. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.54. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

