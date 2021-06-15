The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

PRIM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 484,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,823. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,379,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

