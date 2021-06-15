The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.
PRIM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 484,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,823. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,379,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
