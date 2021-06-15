The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to Neutral

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,234. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.