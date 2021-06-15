The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Down 28.3% in May

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 13th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,480. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

