The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,760 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.