The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.14.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

