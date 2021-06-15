The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $25,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 70,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 137,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $2,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

