The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67. The company has a market cap of $331.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

