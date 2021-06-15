The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. The Timken comprises 1.5% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TKR traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.68. 5,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

