The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $27,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.8% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 20.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,779,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $328,305,000 after buying an additional 299,967 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,495,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $460,440,000 after buying an additional 53,633 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 203,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,534,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

DIS stock opened at $178.22 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.57. The stock has a market cap of $323.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

