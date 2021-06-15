The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $32,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.13. 165,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,537,565. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $321.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

