The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,783 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $25,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $773,911,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $178.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $323.81 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.