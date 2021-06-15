The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of The Williams Companies worth $22,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

