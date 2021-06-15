THEKEY (TKY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46,332.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $46,332.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000071 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

