Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $278 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.33 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

THR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 79,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,220. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $584.13 million, a P/E ratio of 437.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.