Thisoption (TONS) Price Reaches $1.25 on Exchanges

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $3.27 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00003132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

