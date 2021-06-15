Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $40.11 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,822 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.84. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

