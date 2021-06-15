ThoreCoin (THR) Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $787.97 million and $11,947.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin coin can now be purchased for $9,089.97 or 0.22803825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ThoreCoin Coin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

