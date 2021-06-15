Thrive Token Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $165,680.65 and approximately $605.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.18 or 0.00796271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00085594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.51 or 0.08009503 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

THRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

