Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $66,054.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00060862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00774277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00084117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.83 or 0.07840546 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.